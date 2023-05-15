Recall alert: Baby formula that had been recalled sent out to stores in 8 states

Recall alert: Gerber Good Start formula recalled after possible bacteria contamination The baby formula had been recalled but was accidentally sent to retailers in 8 states. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration/U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

A Gerber powdered baby formula was distributed to retailers in eight states after the product had been, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula was recalled over concerns it could be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. While the bacteria generally does not cause a problem, it can cause fever, poor feeding and excessive crying in some infants.

The recalled formula was accidentally sent to eight states including:

Alabama

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

Ohio

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

These retailers were shipped the formula:

Belle Foods

Bellview Price Cutter

Booneville Shopwise

Brown County IGA

Buehler’s

Buehler’s Cash Saver

Buehler’s IGA

Camridge City Market

Campbell’s Market

Camron’s Foodliner

Cash Saver

Cash Saver Harlan

Chappell’s Hometown

Country Mart

Crossroads IGA

Food City

Food Giant

Food World

Foodland

Frabergs Foods

Fresh N Low

Gallion’s Market

Gregerson’s Cash Saver

Hilltop Cee Bee

Hometown IGA

Houchen’s

Howard’s IGA

Laurel Grocery Company

Liberty IGA

Market Place

Noble’s IGA

Parkview IGA

Piggly Wiggly

Piggly Wiggly Warrior

Price Cutter

Price Less Foods

Price Less IGA

Quality Foods

Riesbeck’s, Rivertown IGA

Simpson’s Supermarket

Spencer Cash Saver

Stop to Save

Sureway

Sureway Henderson

Swafford and Sons IGA

Tietgens Mt. Pleasant IGA

Valu Market

Versailles IGA

Vevay IGA

Village Market & Café

Walnut Creek Country Market

Winburn Fruit Market

Woodruff’s Supermarket

Consumers who purchased this product through these retail locations in these states are urged to check any product they may have at home, and look for these lot codes and “use by” dates. You can find the dates on the bottom of the package.

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Do not continue to use the product if you have products that match the codes above.

Consumers can request refunds by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo, the company that makes the product, at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24 hours a day.





