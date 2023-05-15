Recall alert: Baby formula that had been recalled sent out to stores in 8 states

A Gerber powdered baby formula was distributed to retailers in eight states after the product had been, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.
Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula was recalled over concerns it could be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. While the bacteria generally does not cause a problem, it can cause fever, poor feeding and excessive crying in some infants.
The recalled formula was accidentally sent to eight states including:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- West Virginia
These retailers were shipped the formula:
- Belle Foods
- Bellview Price Cutter
- Booneville Shopwise
- Brown County IGA
- Buehler’s
- Buehler’s Cash Saver
- Buehler’s IGA
- Camridge City Market
- Campbell’s Market
- Camron’s Foodliner
- Cash Saver
- Cash Saver Harlan
- Chappell’s Hometown
- Country Mart
- Crossroads IGA
- Food City
- Food Giant
- Food World
- Foodland
- Frabergs Foods
- Fresh N Low
- Gallion’s Market
- Gregerson’s Cash Saver
- Hilltop Cee Bee
- Hometown IGA
- Houchen’s
- Howard’s IGA
- Laurel Grocery Company
- Liberty IGA
- Market Place
- Noble’s IGA
- Parkview IGA
- Noble’s IGA
- Parkview IGA
- Piggly Wiggly
- Piggly Wiggly Warrior
- Price Cutter
- Price Less Foods
- Price Less IGA
- Quality Foods
- Riesbeck’s, Rivertown IGA
- Simpson’s Supermarket
- Spencer Cash Saver
- Stop to Save
- Sureway
- Sureway Henderson
- Swafford and Sons IGA
- Tietgens Mt. Pleasant IGA
- Valu Market
- Versailles IGA
- Vevay IGA
- Village Market & Café
- Walnut Creek Country Market
- Winburn Fruit Market
- Woodruff’s Supermarket
Consumers who purchased this product through these retail locations in these states are urged to check any product they may have at home, and look for these lot codes and “use by” dates. You can find the dates on the bottom of the package.
Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
- 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024
- 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024
- 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
- 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
- 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024
- 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024
- 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
- 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
- 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024
Do not continue to use the product if you have products that match the codes above.
Consumers can request refunds by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo, the company that makes the product, at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24 hours a day.
