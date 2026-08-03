Recall alert: Baked spaghetti, chicken cobbler recalled due to potential metal contamination

Thousands of pounds of baked spaghetti and chicken cobbler are being recalled.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of 22,880 pounds of baked spaghetti and chicken cobbler due to the potential presence of metal slivers.

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The agency said the recall was initiated by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods and that the food affected by the recall was produced from July 1 to July 29.

The following items were recalled:

62.4-oz. aluminum pan with plastic overwrap containing “Ukrop’s Baked Spaghetti - Bulk” and BEST BY dates from 07/08/26 through 08/05/26

14.8-oz. cardboard tray with plastic overwrap containing “Ukrop’s Baked Spaghetti” and BEST BY dates from 07/08/26 through 08/05/26

48-oz. aluminum pan with plastic overwrap containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Cobbler - Bulk” and BEST BY dates from 07/08/26 through 08/05/26

11.6-oz. cardboard tray with plastic overwra containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Cobbler” and BEST BY dates from 07/08/26 through 08/05/26

They all have establishment number P-19979 in the mark of inspection.

They were shipped to stores in North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia Department of Defense stores and sold online.

There have been no reports of injuries.

If you have the recalled meals, you should not eat them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

If you have questions, contact Ukroop at 804-340-3104 or by email.

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