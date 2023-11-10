Recall alert: Cantaloupes recalled over salmonella concerns

Cantaloupe An Arizona company announced the recall of fresh cantaloupes sold in several states on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (shadow216/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

An Arizona company is recalling fresh cantaloupes distributed in several states and likely available in more due to a possible salmonella contamination.

Sofia Produce LLC, doing business as Trufresh, recalled all sizes of its fresh cantaloupes sold under the “Malichita” label. The decision came after Canadian food inspectors announced a similar recall due, also due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected melons are labeled with a PLU sticker with the word “Malichita” written in black, the number “4050″ and the words “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.” The fruits were distributed to several states, identified as Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida.

“The Cantaloupes would have reached consumers through retail produce markets which may be located in states other than those listed above,” according to the company’s recall notice, shared Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cantaloupe recall Images shared Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, by the U.S. Food and Drug administration show packaging for Malichita fresh cantaloupes that are being recalled and the PLU sticker on each of the individual melons. (Food and Drug Administration)

People who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

No illnesses have been so far reported in connection with the cantaloupes. Trufresh urged people to contact their healthcare providers if they become sick from eating one of the fruits.

Most people who experience a salmonella infection have diarrhea, a fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some people may also experience nausea, vomiting or a headache. Symptoms typically start within six hours to six days after exposure and can last for as many as seven days, health officials said.

Consumers who bought the cantaloupes under recall can contact Trufresh’s representative, Rafael Roiz, for more information at 520-394-7370 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT from Monday through Friday.

