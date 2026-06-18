Recall alert: CooCooBaby loungers recalled over suffocation hazards

A baby lounger manufactured by CooCooBaby of China has been recalled.

A baby lounger manufactured in China is being recalled over concerns the product poses a risk for infants to suffocate or fall, federal officials said Thursday.

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According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, CooCooBaby Baby Loungers, which are sold online at Amazon and on the CooCooBaby website, were recalled because they violated the standard for Infant Sleep Products .

The notice stated that approximately 2,355 of the company’s “Classic” and “Deluxe” Baby Loungers are affected by the recall.

#Recall: CooCooBaby Baby Loungers; The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. Get refund. https://t.co/ND5pxdC8gA pic.twitter.com/rg8ZYSEOy6 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 18, 2026

They were sold from December 2024 through March 2026 for between $35 and $70, the CPSC said.

The recalled baby loungers are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover, the CPSC said. They were sold in multiple styles and colors.

The Deluxe lounger has buttons at the foot, while the Classic lounger has a ribbon tie at the foot.

“Loungers feel like a lifeline to parents because they’re soft, portable, and cozy,” Whitney Casares, a pediatrician in Portland, Oregon, and an author focused on maternal and child health, told Consumer Reports in early June. “They mimic being held.”

The CPSC said the recalled products were in violation of the Infant Sleep Products standards for several reasons.

The sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, which poses a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.

The portable loungers do not have a stand, leaving open the possibility that an infant could fall.

“These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death,” the CPSC said.

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact CooCooBaby for a full refund, the CPSC said. They should remove the sleeping pad, cut the sides of the lounger and the sleeping pad and email a photograph of the destroyed lounger to support@coocoobabyofficial.com to obtain the refund. The refund will be issued to the original payment method, the agency said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can also visit the company’s online page at https://coocoobabyofficial.com/pages/recall-notice or at coocoobabyofficial.com for more information.

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