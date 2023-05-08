Recall alert: Ford recalls 231K vehicles due to incorrectly installed airbag inflators

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 231,000 Ford Ranger trucks. (Tikhonova Vera Algeba/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 231,000 Ford Ranger trucks due to an issue with how replacement airbag inflators were installed.

The NHTSA said 2004 through 2006 Rangers had their front passenger airbag inflators replaced under a separate recall and that those replacements may have been installed incorrectly.

The agency said that up to 231,942 trucks may be part of the recall.

Trucks that are under this latest recall, which according to Ford is 23S08, will have to be inspected by dealers, who will reinstall the airbag inflators correctly if necessary.

Letters are expected to be sent to owners starting May 22.

If you have questions, you can call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332.

