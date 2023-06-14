Recall alert: Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over fear of hepatitis A

Voluntary recall: A voluntary recall has been issued for several frozen strawberry products over concerns about hepatitis A contamination. (FDA)

An Oregon-based company has issued a voluntary recall for certain frozen strawberry products over concerns about hepatitis A contamination.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency said that Willamette Valley Fruit Co., of Salem, issued the recall on Monday for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries that were grown in Mexico.

The products were sold in packages of Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend at Walmart stores in 32 states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania, the FDA stated. The products were sold between Jan. 24 and June 8 of this year, the agency said.

Also, certain packages of Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, distributed to Costco stores in Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas between Oct. 3, 2022, and June 8, 2023, were also recalled. A voluntary recall was also issued for Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio products, distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas, between July 18, 2022, and June 8, 2023, the FDA said.

According to the agency, there have been no illnesses reported that may be associated with the recall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms can last up to two months and include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, and jaundice.

Consumers who bought the recalled items can throw them away or return them for a refund.

Consumers with questions can Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.

