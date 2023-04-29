Recall alert: General Mills issues voluntary flour recall after salmonella detected

Recalled: Gold Medal announced a voluntary recall of 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of bleached and unbleached flour. ( Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills on Friday announced a voluntary nationwide recall of 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of bleached and unbleached flour over concerns about salmonella.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release issued on Friday, the U.S. Food & Drug Admininstration said that bags of its Gold Medal flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024, are being recalled.

The presence of salmonella was discovered in a 5-pound bag of flour, the news release stated.

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall, the FDA said.

The FDA stated in its release that guidance from the agency and the Centers for Disease Control states that people should not consume raw products made with flour. Salmonella is killed by heat when people bake, fry or boil products made with flour.

General Mills is asking consumers to throw away any product affected by the recall.

Customers who have questions can contact the company’s consumer relations department at 1-800-230-8103.

©2023 Cox Media Group