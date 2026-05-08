Recall alert: GM recalls 40K containers of brake fluid

General Motors is recalling tens of thousands of brake fluid containers because they may contain sediment.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects certain containers of ACDelco GMW DOT 3 brake and clutch fluid. They were lot number 01977 091222.

In all, 40,440 containers are affected by the recall.

The fluid may contain visible sediment, which could reduce brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash, the agency said.

GM will reimburse dealers and ACDelco’s direct purchasers for the recalled brake fluid.

People who have the recalled fluid can call GM at 866-467-9700 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is N262552830.

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