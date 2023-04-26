Recall alert: GM recalls 40K trucks due to fire risk, owners told to park outside

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 40,000 Chevrolet trucks. (D. Lentz/Getty Images)

General Motors has announced the recall of more than 40,000 medium-duty pickup trucks after it found a brake fluid leak that could cause a fire.

The recall affects 2019 and later Chevrolet Silverados, The Associated Press reported.

The Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, in a letter to GM, that the brake pressure sensor assembly may leak fluid onto the brake pressure switch and cause a short circuit. The short could overheat and cause a fire when driving or parked.

The NHTSA said in that same letter that truck owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs can be made.

The recall involves up to 40,428 vehicles, including 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD models made between 2019 and 2023, the AP reported.

The NHTSA said that owners can contact Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. Letters will be mailed alerting owners of the recalled trucks next month.

GM’s recall number is N222375270.





