Recall alert: Greek yogurt recalled over undeclared egg products

Ellenos Real Greek is recalling Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt in 4oz. cups, sold in Costco because it may contain undeclared eggs.

For people allergic to eggs, it can pose a risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The affected vanilla bean Greek yogurt has a lot number of 073. The yogurt has a “Best Before” date of 04/23/2023 printed on a blue foil seal.

The yogurt cup has the UPC 8 57290 00620 1, and it is sold as part of the 12-Pack case. Each case has the UPC 8 57290 00617 1. This is a refrigerated item and packaged in a clear plastic cup with a blue foil seal and can be identified by the blue lettering on the front panel display.

No other Ellenos brand yogurt products of any other size or flavor are affected. According to the FDA, no illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated when a few 4oz cups containing bright yellow puree instead of solid white yogurt with vanilla bean flakes were discovered in vanilla bean yogurt cups.

It was determined that vanilla bean yogurt cups were inadvertently used and packed with lemon curd yogurt. The vanilla bean yogurt cup label does not declare egg, the company said.

“We learned today of the mislabeling and immediately contacted the FDA, our distributors, and retail partners of the mislabel and to notify of an immediate recall of 4oz Vanilla Bean sold as part of a Variety Pack,” John Tucker, the CEO of Ellenos said.

“We take the health and safety of our consumers incredibly seriously and wanted to remove mislabeled product from the market as soon as possible.”

Consumers can contact Ellenos at 206-535-7562 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST, Monday thru Friday.

