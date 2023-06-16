Recall alert: Johnsonville Bedder with Cheddar recalled due to plastic contamination

Recall alert The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the recall of some Johnsonville Bedder with Cheddar pork sausage products. (USDA FSIS)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the recall of Johnsonville’s Bedder with Cheddar ready-to-eat pork sausage links.

The links may have thin strands of black plastic fibers inside of them, the FSIS said.

The sausage was made on Jan. 26 and came in a 14-ounce vacuum pack.

They have a best-by date of 7/11/2023 C35 code printed on the back of the package and establishment number EST. 34224 in the USDA mark of inspection.

They were shipped to Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

If you have the recalled Bedder with Cheddar products, you’re being told to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

If you have questions you can call Johnsonville at 888-556-2728 or email the company.

