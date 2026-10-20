Recall alert: Lidl recalls gelato over listeria concerns

Lidl US recalled its Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces because it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The recall affects a single lot — 085261 — with UPC 4 0564897 22458 and best by MAR/26/2028, the Food and Drug Administration said.
The gelato was sold between July 19 and Oct. 15 in stores in the following states:
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Georgia
- Maryland
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Virginia
No illnesses have been reported, but if you have the recalled gelato, you should return it to Lidl for a full refund or throw it away, the FDA said.
For more information, call Lidl at 844-747-5435.
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