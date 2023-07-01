Recall alert: Over 76K pounds of frozen mini corn dogs recalled due to possible spoilage House of Raeford is recalling about 76,961 pounds of Foster Farms mini chicken corn dogs due to possible spoilage (United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service/United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service)

House of Raeford is recalling about 76,961 pounds of Foster Farms mini chicken corn dogs due to possible spoilage

In a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that the mini chicken corn dogs were produced on April 24, 2023.

The corn dogs affected by the recall are the 1.83-pound back that says “Foster Farms mini corn dogs bite-sized chicken franks dipped in batter honey crunchy flavor,” FSIS said. The lot codes are 1231144 and 223114. The best, if used by date, is April 23, 2024.

The corn dogs bag has the establishment number “P-9136″ printed on it.

The problem that has led to the recall is that consumers complained that the corn dogs had an odor, an off appearance, and tasted unpleasant. House of Raeford notified FSIS of the complaints.

FSIS recommends if you have these chicken corn dogs, throw them out or return them to where you bought them.

FSIS said that these particular corn dogs have been shipped nationwide to retailers.

Consumers who want more information about the recall can contact House of Raeford Corporate Communications Manager Dave Witter at 910-282-7179 or email dave.witter@houseofraeford.com.

