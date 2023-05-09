Recall alert: Squeezable Tahini recalled over Salmonella concerns

Tahini recalled Rushdi Food Industries is recalling certain Mighty Sesame 10.9-ounce Organic Tahini because of potential Salmonella contamination. (lenazap/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rushdi Food Industries is recalling certain lots of Mighty Sesame 10.9-ounce Organic Tahini because of potential Salmonella contamination.

This recall was initiated when the company received a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Ohio Department of Health of the potential presence of Salmonella in a specific lot of the tahini.

The recalled product was distributed to stores predominately located in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, but could have been sent to some stores nationwide — including Walmart — during the weeks of Feb. 23 through March 5.

The recalled product has a UPC code of 858313006208 and an expiration date of 9/25/23. There has been no reported incident of salmonella.

The company has asked all stores selling the specific lots to remove the tahini from shelves.

Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use immediately and discard or return the product for credit or refund.

