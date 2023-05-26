Recall alert: Texas Pete hot sauce products mislabeled; has undeclared allergens

Texas Pete Hot Sauce A specific brand of Texas Pete hot sauce is being recalled because of a labeling error. (mphillips007/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared on the label, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

>> Read more trending news

While no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the sauce, the company is urging those with an allergy to soy not to eat it.

The recalled product is Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce packaged in a 12-ounce glass bottle. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 75500 10011 6.

The best if used by date is 120623T 065239.

The only product affected by this recall is the sauce with the specific best if used by date of December 6, 2023. That date is printed on the bottle cap.

According to the company, the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run.

This sauce was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

You can take the affected sauce back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!