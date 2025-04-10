Recall alert: Tostitos tortilla chip recall classified as Class I

The Food and Drug Administration has classified the recall of just over a thousand bags of Tostitos tortilla chips as a Class I recall.

The chips, which were recalled in March, may be nacho cheese tortilla chips, instead of the ones listed on the bag. Because they are nacho cheese chips, they may have undeclared milk, and could cause a life-threatening allergic reaction of someone with a milk allergy or sensitivity eats them, the FDA said.

The recall affected less than 1,300, 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips.

They were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Only bags with UPC 28400 52848 and both a guaranteed fresh date of 20 MAY 2025 and the following manufacturing codes:

471106504 18 13:XX

471106505 85 13:XX

471106506 85 13:XX

471106507 85 13:XX

XX can be a number between 30 and 55.

Only bags that have the above-listed date and codes are affected by the recall. No other products or sizes are being recalled.

Only people with dairy allergies or a sensitivity to milk should not eat them. It is safe to consume for people without those medical conditions, the company said.

The recall was categorized as a Class I on April 2 and was updated in a FDA weekly enforcement report issued for the week of April 9.

The FDA calls a Class I recall “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

If you have any questions, contact Frito-Lay at 800-352-4477 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s website.

©2025 Cox Media Group