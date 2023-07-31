Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls falafel due to rocks

Trader Joe’s has announced its third recall in recent days.
This time the stores have recalled Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel.
The falafel may contain rocks.
It was sold in several states across the country including:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Washington, D.C.
The falafel has been pulled from store shelves and destroyed. If anyone purchased it before the recall was issued, they’re being told to throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s for a refund.
If you have questions you can call the company at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or send an email.
This is the third recall the company has issued this month. Trader Joe’s recalled its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup due to bugs in the broccoli. The chain also recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies due to rocks.
