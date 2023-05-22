Record-breaking scoop: World’s most expensive ice cream costs $6,380

There’s a new world record holder for the most expensive ice cream.

Bayakuya, a frozen dessert that is called “white night,” has been awarded the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive ice cream in the world, CNN reported.

New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.



The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

The company that makes it, Cellato, calls it gelato.

It is sourced from Alba, where the best white truffles in Italy are harvested. White truffles are expensive in their own right, costing $14,500 per kilogram.

The frozen treat is topped with edible gold leaf and two types of cheese. The finishing touch is “Sakekasu,” a paste that comes from the sake-making process, CNN reported.

The creation of the decadent dessert took a year and a half of testing to perfect, Guinness said.

The serving of the dish is just as complicated as the price is high.

Cellato has developed several steps to ensure the consumer gets the perfect bite, including when exactly to pour in the white truffle and mixing it with a special, handcrafted metal spoon that comes with the ingredients.

The company says it should be paired with sake or French white wine.

The Guinness World Record team didn’t get to take a taste, but Guinness officials said they were told it was “rich in taste and texture,” adding “the robust fragrance of white truffle fills your mouth and nose, followed by complex and fruity tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano. Sake lees finishes off the glorious taste experience.”

White truffle gelato isn’t the only luxury product Cellato has planned. They also are developing items containing Champagne and caviar.