Rep. George Santos turns self in, facing wire fraud, money laundering charges

Arrested FILE PHOTO: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2023, in Washington, DC. Santos has been arrested on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering and lying to Congress, The Associated Press reported. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Rep. George Santos surrendered to authorities on Wednesday to face charges including wire fraud and money laundering, according to multiple reports.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Santos, R-N.Y., on seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, prosecutors said. He turned himself in to authorities at the federal court in Long Island on Wednesday morning, The New York Times reported.

He is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, authorities said.

Prosecutors accused Santos of funneling money meant for his congressional campaign into his own pockets, claiming unemployment benefits while earning a $120,000 annual salary and running for Congress and lying to the House of Representatives about his finances.

“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.”

Beginning in September 2022, authorities said Santos solicited campaign donations, saying that the funds would go to buying TV ads to support his congressional run. Instead, prosecutors said he transferred the cash to his personal accounts and used it to buy designer clothes and pay off personal debts, among other things.

Two years earlier, authorities said he claimed unemployment benefits in New York after legislation was passed to aid Americans struggling to find work during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, authorities said he was a regional director for a Florida-based investment firm and making about $120,000 each year. From June 2020 until April 2021, he “falsely affirmed each week that he was eligible for unemployment benefits when he was not,” prosecutors said. In total, he got more than $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

Authorities said Santos also lied on financial disclosure statements that he was required to file with the House of Representatives. During his unsuccessful 2020 bid for a seat in the House, he overstated the income he earned from one company and failed to disclose the salary he earned from another, prosecutors said. In 2022, during his second campaign for the House, he overstated his income and assets, according to authorities.

Santos has resisted calls to step down for months after he admitted to lying about parts of his education and work history during his run for Congress.

Among other things, he claimed to have graduated from New York’s Baruch College in 2010 and said that he worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, according to the Times. Neither the school nor the companies could confirm his statements, the newspaper reported. He also said that his mother was at the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, though immigration records obtained by CNN contradicted the claim.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos acknowledged that he embellished his resume, though he insisted that the fabrications would not impact his ability to get things done in the House. In January, he stepped down from his committee assignments amid the ongoing scrutiny. He is also facing a House ethics probe.

