Report: PNC set to close more than 20 branches across the US during 2024

PNC plans to close more than 20 of its branches this year, according to regulator filings from the company. The closures come after the financial institution shuttered more than 200 locations last year.

According to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, which mandates banks to report any closures or openings of bank branches, PNC filed notices to close the branches at some point this year, though exact dates are not available.

The bank has already closed three branches this year, according to as.com:

1151 Bankhead Hwy W, Birmingham, AL

100 W Randolph St Ste 120, Chicago, IL

300 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX

Here is the list of the other branches set to close this year:

198 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood, AL

2936 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan, AL

12026 N 111th Ave, Youngtown, AZ

16920 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA

701 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

5320 Flynn Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA

1640 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL

200 W Mulberry St, Kokomo, IN

24385 Mervell Dean Rd, Hollywood, MD

19450 Haggerty Rd, Livonia, MI

222 West Main St, Pinckney, MI

5932 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA

178 Bakery Sq, Pittsburgh, PA

4761 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA

60 Washington St, East Stroundburg, PA

512 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX

2209 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX

411 State Highway 147, Broaddus, TX

