Reports: Third ‘Top Gun’ movie in early development; Tom Cruise to star

The sequal is in early development.

"Top Gun" sequel FILE PHOTO: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: Tom Cruise and Miles Teller attend attend the Korea Red Carpet for "Top Gun: Maverick" at Lotte World on June 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a third Top Gun movie, several media outlets are reporting.

>> Read more trending news

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio also plans for the director of the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski, to return to direct the third installment of the franchise.

Also believed to be tapped for the project are “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller, according to CNN.

Cruise, 61, starred in the original “Top Gun” in 1986. The 2022 sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” grossed $1.496 billion worldwide and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The script is not finalized, but a first draft is being developed by writer Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote “Top Gun: Maverick,” a source told CNN.

News of another “Top Gun” movie was first reported by Puck.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!