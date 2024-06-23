Reward offered by FBI for information about deadly wildfires in New Mexico The FBI said it is offering a reward for information regarding some of the wildfires near Ruidoso, New Mexico. (FBI/FBI)

RUIDOSO, N.M. — The FBI said it is offering a reward for information regarding some of the wildfires near Ruidoso, New Mexico.

The reward will be up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person or group of people who are responsible for starting the wildfires, according to the FBI.

The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire were found on June 17, 2024, the FBI said.

The South Fork Fire grew to about 26 square miles and as of Saturday was 26% contained, according to the National Interagency Fire Center per The Associated Press. The Salt Fire grew to about 12 square miles and was about 7% contained as of Saturday. Authorities don’t expect the fires to be contained fully until around July 15.

The wildfires led to the deaths of two people and ruined hundreds of houses, the AP reported.

Investigators are trying to “identify the cause” of the fires but believe that humans were behind it.

