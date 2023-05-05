Richard Glossip’s execution blocked by Supreme Court

Richard Glossip Richard Glossip, 60, can be seen in this photo from Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

The nation’s highest court on Friday halted the planned execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip after officials, including the state’s attorney general, asked that his life be spared.

In an order released Friday, the Supreme Court said it would halt Glossip’s death sentence while it considers his case. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the decision. He earlier dealt with the case as an appeals court judge, The Associated Press reported.

Glossip, 60, had been scheduled to be executed on May 18, according to Reuters.

A former hotel manager, Glossip was convicted of plotting the murder of his boss, 54-year-old Barry Alan Van Treese, in 1997, The Oklahoman reported. One of Glossip’s coworkers, Justin Sneed, confessed to beating Van Treese to death in a motel room in Oklahoma City and — as part of a plea deal aimed at avoiding the death penalty — told authorities that Glossip had offered to pay for the killing, officials said.

However, persistent questions have lingered over whether Glossip got a fair trial. They were highlighted last month in an independent investigation commissioned by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond which found “multiple and cumulative errors” and included a recommendation that Glossip’s conviction be vacated for a second retrial. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals previously overturned his 1998 conviction due to ineffective counsel, though Glossip was convicted and sentenced to death for a second time in 2004.

Drummond does not believe that Glossip is innocent, the AP reported, however, he sought to vacate Glossip’s conviction last month due to “multiple instances of error that cast doubt on the conviction.” The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals declined the motion, and the five-member Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board later voted 2-2 against recommending clemency for Glossip, according to The Oklahoman.

Glossip has faced execution several times before and has long maintained his innocence, CNN reported.

“There’s so many exonerations in this country — so many people were railroaded, so many people’s lives were taken from them,” Glossip told the news network on Thursday. “Why is it so hard for people to think that somebody’s actually innocent?”

Last month, Van Treese’s family urged officials not to grant Glossip clemency, The Oklahoman reported.

“I’ve spent half my life waiting for justice to be served for those responsible,” said Van Treese’s son, Derek Van Treese, according to the newspaper.