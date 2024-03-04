Richard Lewis’ cause of death confirmed; actor honored on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Richard Lewis FILE PHOTO: Actor Richard Lewis attends the STARZ' "Blunt Talk" series premiere on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Lewis died last week at the age of 76. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

The cause of death for comedian Richard Lewis has been confirmed.

Lewis’ representative told Entertainment Tonight that the 76-year-old actor had died after suffering a heart attack last week.

The Blast obtained Lewis’ death certificate which confirmed that he died of a “cardiopulmonary arrest with a secondary cause of death of Parkinson’s disease. Lewis announced he had Parkinson’s in April 2023, being diagnosed in 2021, Entertainment Tonight reported.

He had retired from his comedy tours because of the diagnosis, People magazine reported.

In a recent episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Larry David discussed his will and death with Lewis’ character. The episode aired about two weeks before Lewis died.

“I have better news for you. I‘m leaving you in my will. I’m tweaking it, and you’re in it,” Lewis told David. “It’s done. You’re in.”

David tells Lewis that he doesn’t need the money, but Lewis counters, “When I die, I want you to know how much I cared about you... You’re my best friend. You’re getting it.”

David told Entertainment Tonight that Lewis was “like a brother to me,” sharing that they were born three days apart at the same hospital.

The episode that aired on Sunday, the first since Lewis’ death, had a tribute card that read “In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947-2024″ along with a photo of the actor.

The Blaze reported that his resting place is the Temple of Aaron Cemetery in Roseville, Minnesota.

