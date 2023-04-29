Rihanna cast as voice of Smurfette in latest Smurf movie

New Smurfette voice Rihanna waves onstage as she promotes the upcoming film "The Smurfs Movie" during the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Demi Lovato are out and Rihanna is in.

RiRi is the new voice of Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie, CNN reported.

Paramount Pictures announced that the singer will be the voice of Smurfette during their panel at CinemaCon on Thursday, where she made a surprise appearance, Variety reported.

“Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me,” Rihanna said. “I’m usually front and center with everything with my likeness … but this was fun, I got to imagine, I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester, and be a blue (expletive),” Rihanna said.

This is the fourth film in The Smurfs series.

The original was released in 2011 with Neil Patrick Harris in the lead human role. Perry lent her voice to Smurfette. The sequel “The Smurfs 2″ was released in 2014 with Perry having a second go at being the original female Smurf among Smurfs.

The third film — “Smurfs: The Lost Village” — featured Lovato taking over for Perry and was released in 2017.

Rihanna has acted in several movies and television shows including “Battleship” and “Ocean’s Eight″, according to her IMDB profile.

In addition to voicing Smurfette, she will also write and record original songs and will be one of the producers, Variety reported.

The movie will examine identity and ask “What is a Smurf?” the trade publication reported.

The new “Smurfs” movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on Feb. 14, 2025, CNN reported.

