Rite Aid to close over 30 more stores

Rite Aid A Rite Aid store in New York on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid plans to close just over 30 more stores after announcing it would close over 100 stores following a bankruptcy filing earlier this year.

In a notice filed in court, Rite Aid said it determined that 31 more stores in 12 should be closed “in the exercise of their business judgement.” In an earlier court filing, Rite Aid said closings were “in the best interests” of the company.

The stores added to the closure list Tuesday are located in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, court records show.

In October, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy, citing falling sales and the impact of opioid-related lawsuits.

Following the announced closures, Rite Aid will have about 2,000 stores remaining, CNN reported.

In court records, Rite Aid identified the new locations slated for closure as:

California:

5747 Kanan Road in Agoura

1475 41st Ave. in Capitola

1350 North Vaso Road in Livermore

49060 Road 426 in Oakhurst

4980 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento

1020 Al Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe

11230 Donner Pass Road in Truckee

Connecticut:

66 Church St. in New Haven

Maryland:

1301 East State St. in Delmar

Michigan:

1301 West 14 Mile Road in Clawson

3681 Shawnee Road in Bridgman

Nevada:

1329 US Highway 395 North, #1 in Gardnerville

New Jersey:

121 West Main St. in Moorestown

93 Atlantic Blvd. in Beachwood

New York:

5825-35 Broadway in Bronx

335 Route 25A in Miller Place

Ohio:

4332 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton

501 Water St. in Chardon

5033 Suder Ave. in Toledo

Oregon:

435 Liberty St. NE in Salem

785 South Columbia River Highway in St. Helens

Pennsylvania:

821 East Bishop St. in Bellefonte

6200 Saltsburg Road in Pittsburgh

2545 Aramingo Ave. in Philadelphia

927 Paoli Pike, West Chester

Virginia:

7601 Granby St. in Norfolk

163 W. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk

4501 News Road in Williamsburg

Washington: