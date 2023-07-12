Rob McElhenney diagnosed with ‘neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities’

Rob McElhenney shares diagnosis FILE PHOTO: WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Kaitlin Olson and husband Rob McElhenney attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Blackberry" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Actor Rob McElhenney said Tuesday that, at age 46, he has been diagnosed with “neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star posted the news on Twitter, saying he was doing so to remind others that they’re “not alone.”

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote.

He said he would reveal “the full diagnosis/prognosis” on The Always Sunny Podcast in a couple of weeks.

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :).”

According to The American Psychiatric Association, neurodevelopmental disorders “are typically diagnosed in early school-aged children, although may not be recognized until adulthood. They are characterized by a persistent impairment in at least one of three major areas: reading, written expression, and/or math.”

According to Mayo Clinic, a learning disability is “present when the brain takes in and works with information in a way that is not typical. It keeps a person from learning a skill and using it well.”

In addition to “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” McElhenney has starred in “Mythic Quest,” and co-owns the Wrexham AFC soccer club with actor Ryan Reynolds.