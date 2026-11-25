It was the music of a generation, and now Rolling Stone has ranked the songs that made the 1990s what they were.
The magazine said, “The Nineties music explosion was a golden age,” no matter the genre, “from grunge to gangsta rap, from country to techno, from riot-grrrl punk to ‘TRL’ teen-pop.”
Rolling Stone noted that there are legends all over the list: Nirvana, Prince, Madonna, Jay-Z, Garth Brooks, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, and Cher among dozens of others.
These songs are a “mix tape” of music, but each artist appears only once, “or half the list would be Missy Elliott.”
Here are the top 5:
- “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nirvana (1991)
- “No Diggity,” Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen (1996)
- “Juicy,” The Notorious B.I.G. (1994)
- “Rebel Girl,” Bikini Kill (1992)
- “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott (1997)
Click here to see the complete list as ranked by Rolling Stone.
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