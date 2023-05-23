Ron DeSantis to launch presidential run with Elon Musk on Twitter

Campaign announcement? FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, DeSantis is expected to be among the top contenders vying for the Republican presidential nomination next year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Wednesday during a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin confirmed the plan Tuesday, according to WFTV.

Musk also appeared to confirm reports of the decision, re-tweeting a message from Fox News’ Bill Melugin about the plans.

BREAKING: @FoxNews confirms Florida Governor @RonDeSantis will announce his 2024 Presidential run tomorrow night, 6pm ET in a Twitter Spaces interview with @elonmusk. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2023

Unidentified sources told Fox News that DeSantis plans to declare himself as a candidate in the race for the White House in a conversation with Musk scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday on Twitter. DeSantis is also expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to officially launch his campaign.

Musk shared support for DeSantis’ presidential bid in a series of Twitter posts last year, answering “Yes” after being asked if he would support a run from the Florida governor.

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist,” he wrote on Nov. 25, 2022. “I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”

DeSantis will join Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump, who previously announced plans to seek the Republican nomination.

In April, President Joe Biden announced he was seeking reelection.

