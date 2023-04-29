Rookie officer wounded in bank mass shooting opens eyes for first time

Old National Bank shooting FILE PHOTO: Police tape surrounds the Old National Bank after a gunman opened fire on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. A gunman who was also confirmed dead at the scene opened fire inside the bank killing five people and wounding several others. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images) (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rookie Louisville police officer who was shot in the head during a mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10 has opened his eyes for the first time since that deadly day.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that Officer Nick Wilt made a “huge step forward” in his recovery, WLKY reported.

Wilt, who had been on the job for only a few days, was shot in the head when he responded to a shooting at the bank. Five bank employees were killed in the attack and several other people were hurt.

WDRB reported that Wilt was one of two officers who responded to the shooting. It was the fourth shift he had been on with the force.

He has been listed in critical condition since the April 10 shooting and had to undergo brain surgery.

Wilt’s family made a statement shared by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, saying, “Nick is making progress and taking steps forward in his recovery. He’s fighting hard and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”

His doctors and nurses are also working on getting him off the machines that have helped him recover.