Rumer Willis, Derek Richard Thomas welcome baby girl

Baby news FILE PHOTO: Rumer Willis poses as Mejuri and Sophia Bush host Los Angeles dinner to celebrate the Year of Action Committee at Olivetta on March 29, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Wills and her boyfriend welcomed their first child recently. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Mejuri)

Bruce Willis, his wife, Emmy Heming, and his former wife, Demi Moore, are grandparents.

>> Read more trending news

Rumer Willis and her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, welcomed a daughter earlier this month, CNN reported.

The couple announced the birth of Louetta Isely Thomas Willis on Instagram, writing, “You are pure magic.”

They said their daughter was born on April 18 at home.

Rumer Willis announced that she and her indie musician boyfriend were expecting their first child together in December.

During her pregnancy, Rumer recreated her mother’s groundbreaking cover shoot from 1991, where Moore posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair with her hands strategically placed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The news of his first granddaughter comes as Bruce Willis and his family deal with a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative brain disease that has no cure.

Rumer Willis is the oldest child of the “Die Hard” and “GI Jane” actors, who also share daughters Scout and Tallulah. Bruce Willis also has daughters Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray with Hemming, USA Today reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group