Saints WR Michael Thomas jailed after confrontation with construction worker

KENNER, La. — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday in Louisiana after a confrontation with a contractor working near his home, authorities said.

Thomas, 30, a seven-year veteran who was drafted by the Saints in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief around 7 p.m. CST, ESPN reported.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Thomas allegedly pushed the contractor and threw a brick at the man’s truck in the gated Gabriel subdivision in Kenner, according to NOLA.com.

Kenner police Chief Keith Conley told reporters that Thomas and the contractor had “a feud that was going during the week,” WDSU-TV reported. Thomas was reportedly upset that construction workers had been parking in front of his driveway and his home, and the dispute escalated on Friday, according to NOLA.com.

Conley added that the victim began recording the incident, which angered Thomas, WVUE-TV reported. That is when the Saints player allegedly picked up a brick and threw it at the windshield of the trick.

Thomas then allegedly walked up to the victim, knocked the cellphone from his hands and shoved the man, according to the television station.

The alleged victim, identified by WDSU as Luis Cifuentes, said he had received threats from Thomas for weeks about parking near the player’s property.

“I told him, I was like, ‘Man, listen, I cheered for you every Sunday. I never once thought I would have an issue like this with you,’” Cifuentes told the television station.

Thomas tweeted a GIF on Saturday morning from the 1995 movie “Friday,” according to NOLA.com. “It shows a man in a robe leaning over his porch railing saying, “Could y’all stay off my grass please? Thank you.”

It was the second time in 19 days that a Saints receiver has been arrested by the Kenner Police Department, WVUE reported.

On Oct. 23, Chris Olave was arrested and accused of reckless operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the television station.

The Saints said Friday that they were aware of the incident and were gathering information, ESPN reported.

Thomas has appeared in all nine of New Orleans’ games this season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He has made 38 catches for 439 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas set an NFL record for receptions in a season with 149 in 2019, according to The Associated Press.

Thomas was released three hours after his arrest, according to ESPN.