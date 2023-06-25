Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, recovering after breast cancer surgery

LONDON — Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.

>>Read more trending news

Ferguson, 63, found out about the early stage breast cancer after a recent routine mammogram, the BBC reported. The duchess, who was formerly married to Prince Andrew, was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday and will recuperate at her home in Windsor, according to The Associated Press.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” a spokesperson said, according to The Guardian. “The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

Duchess of York recovering after breast cancer operation https://t.co/50b61L1qM9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 25, 2023

“The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

King Edward VII’s Hospital, a private clinic in central London, has previously treated the late Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the royal family, the BBC reported.

In her podcast “Tea Talk,” which will be released Monday, the duchess is expected to address her diagnosis in a prerecorded interview, according to the BBC.

The duchess is a patron for the Teenage Cancer Trust and spoke at a Breast Cancer Foundation gala in 2019, according to The Guardian.

©2023 Cox Media Group