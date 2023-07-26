Satisfaction: Mick Jagger turns 80; see his life and times in pictures

Photos: Mick Jagger through the years 2019: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019, in Miami. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mick Jagger, the man who virtually invented the job of frontman for rock bands, turns 80 on Wednesday.

And he’s still rocking.

Jagger was born in 1943, in Dartford, England. When he was 19, he founded The Rolling Stones with guitarist Keith Richards. The band began playing gigs in 1962 and still tours today.

Jagger shares one child, a 6-year-old son, with his current partner, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. His son, Deveraux, was born in 2016 when Jagger was 73 years old.

He has seven other children with various women. His oldest is Karis Hunt Jagger, 52, whom he shares with actress Marsha Hunt. He is a great-grandfather.

To celebrate Jagger’s birthday, we’ve rounded up some photos from his life. Take a look below.

Image 1 of 41

Photos: Mick Jagger through the years Here are some memorable photos of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger through the years. (AP Photo, file)

