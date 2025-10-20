School staff member dies after being kicked by student

A student at Meadowridge Academy is accused of kicking a staff member during an altercation. The staff member later died.

SWANSEA, Mass. — An incident between a student and a staff member at a Massachusetts school is being investigated after the staff member died. The student is now facing charges.

A physical altercation happened on Oct. 15 at Meadowridge Academy, Boston 25 News reported.

School staff was attempting to restrain a 14-year-old female student who was trying to leave her dorm without permission. The Bristol District Attorney’s Office said the student kicked Amy Morrell in the chest.

Morrell collapsed and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on Oct. 16.

The student was arraigned in Fall River Juvenile Court on a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

School officials called Morrell’s death a “tragic loss.”

The school is a “therapeutic residential school providing comprehensive treatment to youth and young adults with mental health issues, behavioral difficulties, and complex trauma histories,” according to the school’s website.

Detectives from the Massachusetts State Police and Swansea police are investigating, Boston 25 News reported.

