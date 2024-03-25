Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes in Miami, LA raided by federal agents

Sean "Diddy" Combs: The Los Angeles and Miami homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs were raided on Monday. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal agents on Monday raided the homes of rap star Sean “Diddy” Combs in Miami and Los Angeles as part of a federal inquiry into sex trafficking allegations, authorities said.

Homeland Security Investigations agents raided the hip-hop mogul’s home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, KTTV reported. Agents also raided Combs’ homes on Star Island in Miami Beach, according to the Miami Herald.

It was unclear whether Combs or other residents are the targets of Monday’s raid, CNN reported.

The raid came weeks after a lawsuit alleged that Combs, 54, was the leader of a criminal enterprise that could qualify as a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization,” the Herald reported.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

HSI did not say who was targeted in the investigation, The New York Times reported. Video from KTTV showed officers entering a home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles that was connected to Combs’ company, Bad Boy Entertainment.

Two of Combs’ sons were seen being detained on Combs’ property in California, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing footage captured by KTTV. It was unclear whether Combs was at either property when agents descended upon the homes.

Shawn Holley, an attorney for Combs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Footage from WTVJ in Miami showed multiple HSI agents at Combs’ home on Star Island, an exclusive neighborhood located off Miami Beach.

Combs owns a residence at 1 Star Island, which was previously owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, according to the Herald. He purchased the Miami Beach property for $35 million in 2021. He also owns a home at 2 Star Island, according to Miami-Dade property records.

Federal agents raided both properties, according to the newspaper.

The criminal inquiry was being conducted by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and federal agents with HSI, a law-enforcement official told The New York Times. Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the Southern District, declined comment to the newspaper.

Four separate plaintiffs have filed civil lawsuits against Combs accusing him of rape, sex trafficking a minor and assault, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last month, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit suit against Combs in a Manhattan federal district court, the Times reported. Jones alleged that in 2022 and 2023, he worked on Combs’ latest album “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” producing nine of the 11 tracks.

Other defendants named in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York are Combs’ chief of staff Kristina Khorram; his adult son, Justin Combs; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, according to Rolling Stone and NBC News.

Jones was seeking $30 million, NBC News reported.

Jones alleged that Combs, his staff and music executives knew about -- and were also involved in -- illicit and unwanted sexual activities in Florida, New York, California and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Herald.

On Monday, investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were at Combs’ home in California but refused comment, KTTV reported.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” said Doug Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie Ventura and one of Combs’ other accusers, in a statement, according to the television station. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

