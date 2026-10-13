Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs taken to hospital after suffering head injury in prison

Sean Combs
Sean CombsL File photo. The rapper and music mogul was hospitalized on Saturday after reportedly suffering a head injury. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was hospitalized after suffering a head injury in prison, according to a published report.

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Combs, 56, received treatment for the injury he reportedly suffered on Saturday at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in Nerw Jersey, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A spokesperson for the prison did not comment about Combs, who is incarcerated after his conviction in July 2025 for flying people around the country for sexual encounters, a violation of the Mann Act.

TMZ reported that Combs was hospitalized for injuries that were not life-threatening. The music mogul was reportedly conscious and speaking while he was being transported to the hospital, according to the celebrity gossip site.

The Bad Boy Records founder was returned to the prison later Saturday and was put in solitary confinement, according to People.

The cause of Combs’ injury is currently unknown, Variety reported.

In a statement to Deadline, the Bureau of Prisons declined comment about Combs.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including quarters assignment or medical status,” the agency said.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances,” a representative for Combs said in a statement. “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

Combs’ legal troubles have continued since he was sentenced to prison, Variety reported. Last week, he was ordered to pay NBCUniversal $477,700 in legal fees after losing a $100 million defamation suit over the documentary “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

He is currently set to be released in March 2028, the Times reported.

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