Senate sends DHS funding bill to House; will pay for TSA, not ICE Despite not being in the bill, ICE has funding through the earlier Republican tax cut bill.

FILE PHOTO: Travelers wait in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 26, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Senate passed the bill funding most of the Department of Homeland Security, including the TSA. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Senate voted to approve funding for most agencies within the Department of Homeland Security, including the TSA.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously without a roll call, The Associated Press reported.

In addition to the TSA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Coast Guard were also included. No funding was earmarked for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As the AP explained, “Customs was funded, but Border Protection was not.”

ICE was given $75 billion from the Republican tax-cut bill signed by President Donald Trump last year, so immigration officers were paid during the more than a month-long partial government shutdown.

“The good news is we anticipated this a year ago,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, according to CNN. “I mean, one of the reasons we frontloaded, pre-loaded up the one, big, beautiful bill with advanced funding for Homeland Security was because we anticipated this was likely going to happen, and it did.”

Democrats had refused to vote for DHS funding until Republicans would place restrictions on immigration agents after the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in January. The shutdown started on Feb. 14, The Washington Post reported. Despite the stalemate, the bill’s passage in the Senate overnight did not include the restrictions Democrats had pushed for.

The bill’s passage in the Senate came after Trump threatened to sign an order to pay TSA agents to stop the hours-long security lines at some airports. The Washington Post said he would use emergency powers afforded to him as the president to do so.

The House still has to pass the bill for it to go to the president’s desk for his signature, and before the affected agencies can reopen.

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