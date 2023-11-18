Serial killer in Texas pleads guilty to murdering 4 people in a 3-week span A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to four murders in Texas in 2020. (JasonDoiy/Getty Images)

DALLAS — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to four murders in Texas in 2020.

Jeremy Harris pleaded guilty on Tuesday to four murders as well as multiple shootings that happened in the fall of 2020, according to KXAS. By taking a plea deal, Harris waived his right to a trial.

Harris will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole, according to KDFW.

The shootings happened over three weeks. Southern Methodist University student, Robert Jaden Urrea was shot and killed as he was walking home from a Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2020, according to the news outlet.

A couple of weeks after Urrea was killed, Adam Gautreau was shot and killed in Dallas. About 30 minutes later Kenneth Jerome Hamilton was shot and killed in Oak Cliff, according to KDFW.

A few days later, Blair Carter was shot and killed. His house was also set on fire in Collin County, KXAS reported.

Harris was caught after Carter’s murder, according to the news station.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis released a statement, according to KXAS.

“Today’s sentence of Life without Parole for Jeremy Harris ensures that this violent criminal can never again threaten public safety and innocent victims. I hope that the finality of today’s sentence can serve as the first step in the healing process for all the victims left in his wake. I would like to thank all the many law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation and arrest of this defendant, especially the Celina Police Department, who served as the primary investigative agency on our case,” Willis said.

Since Harris pleaded guilty, he was able to avoid the death penalty, KXAS reported.