Shark bites spear fisherman in Florida Keys

Shark bite: File photo. A 22-year-old man spear fishing in the Florida Keys was bitten by a shark on Friday. (Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images )

A spear fisherman was bitten on the lower leg while swimming in the Florida Keys on Friday, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Ofice, Ethan Wilder, 22, was spear fishing in the Upper Florida Keys near Islamorada at about 11:30 a.m. when the shark bit him, the Miami Herald reported.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, crews from the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area of Davis Reef and took Wilder to shore, WPLG-TV reported.

Medical personnel from Islamorada Fire Rescue took the man to a nearby park, where he was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami for treatment, the Herald reported.

Wilder was in stable condition, Coast Guard District 7 spokesman Eric Rodriguez told the newspaper in an email on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said the bite was either to his foot or ankle.