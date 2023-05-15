Sheriff: Couple used fake pregnant belly to carry cocaine

Traffic stop Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina said that Cemeka Mitchem was wearing a fake pregnancy belly that contained cocaine. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A sheriff in South Carolina said a woman who appeared pregnant wasn’t carrying a baby at all, instead, she had smuggled cocaine in a false belly.

>> Read more trending news

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was “carrying” a large amount of coke taped in a rubber pregnancy belly.

The department was running a “proactive patrol” when they stopped a car driven by Anthony Miller. Cemeka Mitchem was a passenger in the vehicle.

But when the pair gave conflicting information about her supposed due date, that raised a red flag for deputies.

When deputies started to become suspicious, they said Mitchem ran and the alleged drugs fell from the fake belly.

Deputies said they picked up more than 1500 grams of cocaine during the stop. That equates to about 3 pounds of drugs.

Miller and Mitchem are now facing trafficking cocaine charges, the sheriff’s office said.



