FILE PHOTO: If Santa has to ship gifts this year, he better know the deadlines.

With the holiday season in full swing, you’ll need to watch the calendar if you’re planning on shipping gifts. The main delivery companies have set their shipping deadlines.

[ Read more trending news ]

UPS

If you’re shipping domestically and if the packages need to get to their destinations by Dec. 24, and you want to ship using UPS Ground, you’ll have to calculate the time using UPS’s website.

If you want a faster turnaround time, there are options.

For 3 Day Select, you should ship by Dec. 21

For 2nd Day Air, the last day is Dec. 22

For Next Day Air, you will need to get the package to UPS by Dec. 23.

There is a slightly different schedule for packages going to Canada.

Standard, again, you’ll want to check the website.

But for Worldwide Expedited, the shipping deadline is Dec. 22.

For Worldwide Express, the deadline is Dec. 23.

For packages going to Mexico, the deadlines are moved one day earlier to Dec. 21 for Worldwide Expedited and Dec. 22 for Worldwide Express.

For other international destinations, use the Calculate Time and Cost webpage.

UPS will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, as well as Dec. 25 and Jan.1.

For more UPS shipping information, click here.

USPS

USPS has also set its deadlines for holiday shipping and they are a bit earlier than UPS.

Dec. 17 is the last day to ship First Class Mail and USPS Ground Advantage.

Dec. 18 is the last day for Priority Mail

Dec. 19 is the last day for Priority Mail Express.

Those dates apply to the lower 48 states; if you’re sending to Hawaii or Alaska, the deadlines are earlier.

For other countries and continents, the deadline is as early as Dec. 9.

The deadline for Ground Advantage shipping to military addresses passed on Nov. 4, but there is still time to use First Class Mail, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express Military Service, which can be found here.

FedEx

FedEx has set the following ship dates to make sure packages arrive in time for Christmas.

Domestic package services:

Ground Economy: Dec. 15

Home Delivery 5-day: Dec. 17

Home Delivery 4-day: Dec. 18

Home Delivery 3-day: Dec. 21

Home Delivery 2-day: Dec. 22

Home Delivery 1-day: Dec. 23

Ground 5-day: Dec. 17

Ground 4-day: Dec 18

Ground 3-day: Dec. 21

Ground 2-day: Dec. 22

Ground 1-day: Dec. 23

Express Saver: Dec. 21

2Day, 2DayAM: Dec. 22

Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight, Extra Hours: Dec. 23

SameDay: Dec. 24

Domestic air freight services:

3Day: Dec. 21

2Day: Dec. 22

1Day: Dec. 23

For international deadlines, click here.

© 2026 Cox Media Group