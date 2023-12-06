UNLV shooting: ‘Suspect is contained,’ ‘multiple victims’ reported, police say

A suspect has been “contained” after police responded to reports of a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were believed to have been injured or if any deaths were reported, though police said there “appears to be multiple victims.”

University police described the incident as an “active shooter” in Beam Hall and urged students to evacuate the hall and shelter in a safe area. In a subsequent message, university police said they were “responding to an additional report of shots fired in the Student Union.”

University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

“Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

