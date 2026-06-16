Sister act: Williams sisters will team up to play doubles at Wimbledon

Serena Williams, left, and sister Venus Williams will compete in women's doubles at Wimbledon later this month.

The Williams sisters are a team again -- just in time for Wimbledon.

Serena Williams will team with older sister Venus Williams on the grass courts of the All England Club, as the siblings received a wild-card entry to compete as a doubles team at the Grand Slam event, The Athletic reported.

[ Read more trending news ]

Serena Williams, 44, returned to tennis for the first time in four years when she competed in doubles during last week’s HSBC Championships.

The sisters have won the doubles title six times at Wimbledon, according to The Athletic. Their last title came in 2016, when Serena also won the singles titles, The Associated Press reported. On two occasions when the sisters teamed up to win -- in 2000 and 2002 -- Venus was a wild-card entry, according to The Athletic.

Back together, at Wimbledon 💚💜



Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026 pic.twitter.com/xrOV0yeBCJ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 16, 2026

In singles play, Serena has won the women’s title seven times, while Venus has captured five crowns.

Venus Williams turns 46 on Wednesday.

[ Serena Williams makes return to tennis with doubles win ]

If the Williams sisters win the doubles title, they would set the world record for the oldest combined age for a Grand Slam-winning team, The Athletic reported.

The current record is 74 years, 303 days, set in 2023 at Wimbledon by Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Barbora Strýcová of Czechia.

The Williams sisters also share the record for most women’s titles at Wimbledon with Suzanne Lenglen and Elizabeth Ryan, the AP reported. Lenglen and Ryan won six consecutive titles from 1919 to 1925.

Serena Williams will continue her comeback at the Berlin Open; she will team with Czech star Karolína Muchová.

Wimbledon begins on June 29.

© 2026 Cox Media Group