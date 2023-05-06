Son, daughter honor police chief father with last call before retirement

DEER PARK, Ohio — A Deer Park, Ohio police chief celebrated his retirement earlier in the week and received a special honor from his children.

>> Read more trending news

Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie has been in law enforcement for about 32 years, according to WXIX. He served 16 of those years as the chief.

On his last day on May 1, the ceremonial last call took place but this time, Schlie’s son and daughter spoke over the police dispatch, the news outlet reported. They both read off his accomplishments and how their father made such an impact on the community. The police department shared a video of the moment with WXIX that showed Schlie listening at his desk.

According to WLWT, Schlie got emotional listening to the last call because his children’s voices were a surprise.

In a Facebook post on Deer Park Police Department’s page, Schlie talked about his dream job of working in law enforcement.

“Serving as your Police Chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege. I am extremely proud of our department & look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level under in coming Chief David Battin and his staff. The command staff has over 85 years of combined experience so Deer Park is in excellent hands,” said Schlie. “My heart will always be in Deer Park, I grew up a St. John’s Eagle and Moeller Crusader. My kids are DP Wildcats and it will always be my hometown. Thank you to the city officials, residents, & businesses who supported me & the members of Deer Park PD.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon at an event celebrating Schlie’s retirement, announced that May 1 is Michael Schlie Day for Deer Park, WXIX reported.

Deer Park Police Department shared the proclamation on Facebook.