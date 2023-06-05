SpaceX to launch resupply mission to International Space Station

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon cargo spacecraft atop, is raised to a vertical position at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Nov. 21, 2022, in preparation for the 26th commercial resupply services launch to the International Space Station. (NASA, File)

After weather prompted two delays, SpaceX is set to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

SpaceX aims to launch its 28th commercial resupply services mission from the Kennedy Space Center at 11:47 a.m. The uncrewed Dragon spacecraft will deliver food, supplies and equipment, including two energy-producing solar arrays. It will also carry research and scientific experiments, among them an investigation into the ways plants adapt to environmental stress.

The launch window for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket opens at 11:47 a.m. On Monday, SpaceX said weather conditions were “60% favorable for liftoff.”

Less than an hour until launch of CRS-28 to the @space_station. Vehicle is healthy and weather is 60% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/sV9VI89KrC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 5, 2023

The company earlier announced it will have a backup opportunity for liftoff at 11:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

SpaceX initially planned to launch its resupply mission on Saturday afternoon, though it delayed takeoff by one day to allow time for more preparations and for weather conditions to improve. The company planned to launch the rocket on Sunday until high winds prompted a second delay.

Standing down from today's launch of @NASA's CRS-28 mission to the @space_station due to high winds in the recovery area. New T-0 of 11:47 a.m. ET on Monday, June 5; teams will continue to monitor weather, which is 60% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/sV9VI89cC4 pic.twitter.com/JdFM7cbGtw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 4, 2023

If the launch goes as planned on Monday, SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will dock on the International Space Station around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday. It will spend about a month attached to the orbiting laboratory before returning to Earth with research and return cargo, according to NASA.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation, SpaceX officials said.