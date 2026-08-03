‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Odyssey’ break box office record together

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: (L-R) Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Two Tom Holland and Zendaya films combined to break a box office record.

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“The Odyssey” has been in theaters since July 17, but when “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” was added to the bill, the two films, along with a few others, brought in more than $430 million for the biggest collective weekend in history, Variety reported.

Past record holders were 2019, when “Avengers: Endgame” brought in $402 million; 2018, when “Avengers: Infinity War” earned $314 million; and 2015, when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” earned $313 million.

“We have conquered a box-office milestone that seemed forever out of reach,” Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends, told Variety. “This is now only the second $400 million-plus weekend in box office history.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” was the powerhouse this weekend, earning $360 million, beating “Endgame” for the top spot, which had $357 million, The Associated Press reported. Initially, it was thought to have just missed the record, earning an estimated $355 million, but when the final tally came in, there was another $2 million added.

“Wow! 360 million thank-yous to all the filmmakers, actors, producers, and to my colleagues at Sony, who created such a fantastic film and an exceptional marketing and distribution campaign,” Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said. “Records are made to be broken, but we will take great pride in this one, for as long as we hold it.”

“The Odyssey” had $51 million in its third weekend to add to the record-breaking total.

Rentrak said the domestic box office is up 15% when compared to last year, the AP reported.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the fourth Holland-led Spider-Man film, brought in $932 million globally and is No. 2 to “Avengers: Endgame,” which earned $1.2 billion when it debuted, as Variety reported.

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