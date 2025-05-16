Spider monkey, rattlesnakes, $25K worth of meth found during drug bust

Deputies recovered a stash of meth, a spider monkey and two rattlesnakes after a traffic stop led to a home search in California.

OAKLAND, Calif. — A traffic stop in California earlier this month led authorities to search a man’s home, where they found a spider monkey, rattlesnakes and more than $25,000 worth of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Vincenty, 50, of Vallejo, was arrested on May 6 after deputies pulled him over in the unincorporated area of Vallejo. A search of his vehicle uncovered about half a pound of meth, and Vincenty was arrested and charged with possession for sale and transportation of illegal drugs.

The next day, Solano County vice detectives and the sheriff’s office’s enforcement team served a warrant on Vincenty’s residence.

Authorities discovered an additional pound of meth, more than $2,000 in a cash, the spider monkey -- an endangered species -- and two live rattlesnakes.

The spider monkey was later transferred to the Oakland Zoo with the help of California Fish and Wildlife. The snakes were taken by JNW Reptile Rescue.

The zoo reported that the female spider monkey, who is now named Violeta, is in good health and approximately 18 months old. Initially transported to the Zoo’s Veterinary Hospital, she is being treated with UV light treatments and calcium supplementation.

“In the next week, the Oakland Zoo’s Veterinary staff will perform a CT scan, a more thorough physical exam, and bloodwork to assess organ function and infectious disease status,” the zoo wrote on its website. “Veterinary Hospital staff are taking measures to ensure Violeta’s overall well-being and have reported that she is doing well in her temporary home where keepers have set up enrichment, along with blankets and toys to keep her comfortable and stimulated.

“They are providing her with a healthy diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, and she is drinking formula that will help to minimize the likelihood of pathologic bony fractures.”

Spider monkeys -- and all primates -- are illegal to own in California.

Once Violeta recovers, the zoo said it will work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Wildlife Confiscations Network to find her a home at an accredited zoo or a sanctuary.

