Spirit Airlines ‘technical issue’ causes delays

Outage FILE PHOTO: Spirit Airlines has informed customers that it has a system-wide outage. (Sandro Mederle/Getty Images)

Officials with Spirit Airlines said a “technical issue” was causing delays at airports on Thursday morning.

Update 12:10 p.m. EDT June 1: The airline said the issue was resolved around 12:10 p.m., describing it as “a network issue between third party services that affected our website, mobile app and some internal application.”

“We apologize for any delays and inconvenience, and we’re now working our way back to normal operations,” officials said in a statement posted on social media. “We advise Guests to check their fight status and to plan on arriving at the airport early, as we anticipate longer than usual lines.”

As of 12:10 p.m. Thursday, 373 flights — or 44% of Spirit Airlines’ schedule — were delayed and 27 were canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Original repot: In a statement posted on social media, the airline said its app was unavailable.

“We anticipate longer than usual lines at the airport so please plan on arriving early,” the company said.

Earlier, Spirit said that its website and airport kiosks were also unavailable. By 11:45 a.m., the site appeared to be back online.

