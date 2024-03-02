Stephen, Ayesha Curry expecting 4th child

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Ayesha Curry, 34, shared the news on Instagram in a collaboration with her magazine called Sweet July, according to ESPN.

Ayesha Curry in the article shared that she and her husband thought they were done having children after their third but realized this year that “somebody was missing,” People Magazine reported.

She showed off her baby bump in multiple photos in her magazine, according to the Today Show.

Stephen Curry celebrated the news with a post on Instagram tagging his wife, ESPN said.

“Sweet July Magazine’s first digital issue explores the gamut of our most cherished relationships. Introducing The Village Issue, an appropriate theme for Founder Ayesha Curry, who excitedly announces her growing family,” Sweet July Magazine said a caption, according to USA Today.

Ayesha and Steph Curry already have three other children. Riley 11; Ryan 8 and Canon, 5, according to People Magazine. The couple married in July 2011, the Today Show reported.

Ayesha and Steph Curry met in 2003 as teenagers at church in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Today reported. They started dating in 2008.

Steph Curry has played 14 years with the NBA. He was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the 7th overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2009, USA Today reported. He is now believed to be one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. He has gone on to win four NBA championships, two NBA MVP awards, been an NBA All-Star 10 times and has won two gold medals a the FIBA World Cup for Team USA.

© 2024 Cox Media Group